A.J. Rose was rare bright spot for Vikings on Saturday

Aug. 15—After being undrafted last spring out of Kentucky, running back A.J. Rose Jr. just wanted an opportunity to show what he could do on a football field. On Saturday, he got more a chance than he could have envisioned.

In a 33-6 loss to Denver in the preseason opener at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings started veteran back Ameer Abdullah with the plan of giving him limited work. Then the plan was to bring in rookie Kene Nwangwu, a fourth-round pick from Iowa State, before turning to Rose later in the game.

But early in the game, Nwangu suffered a knee injury while playing special teams — head coach Mike Zimmer said it wasn't serious — so the Vikings adapted. Rose carried a whopping 25 times for 100 yards to become the first Minnesota player to rush for 100 yards in a preseason game since Joe Banyard had 111 on Aug. 28, 2014, at Tennessee.

"I didn't see the 25 carries coming," Rose said. "I just knew I was going to play sometime, but the opportunity presented itself and that helped me make the most of it. I believe that I made plays out there when my number was called."

Because the Vikings have Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison, who rested Saturday, plus Abdullah and Nwangwu, Rose remains a long shot to make the 53-man roster. But he showed Saturday he at least should have a good chance to land on the practice squad, which will comprise 16 players for the second straight season.

In four years at Kentucky, Rose rushed for 1,971 yards while averaging an impressive 5.9 yards a carry. As a senior in 2020, he gained 666 yards in 11 games while and averaging 6.2 an attempt.

It wasn't enough to get him drafted, but the Vikings brought Rose in as a priority free agent. He got a $15,000 signing bonus and had $20,000 of his rookie minimum salary of $660,000 guaranteed.

"I was definitely a guy that just needed an opportunity like (Saturday) to just show what I could do," Rose said. "(Zimmer) made that happen for me, and I made the most of my opportunity. Drafted or undrafted, my play speaks for itself."

Rose was one was of the few bright spots on ugly day on both sides of the ball for the Vikings, who rested all but one starter. Rose also had an 18-yard reception from rookie quarterback Kellen Mond.

"He did a really good job," Mond said. "I know he had a bunch of carries. He was definitely running really hard."

LINEBACKERS STRUGGLE

Before the game, Zimmer said all of Minnesota's linebackers except first-teamers Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks and Nick Vigil have to step up their play. They didn't on Saturday.

With the three starters resting, the replacements were Cameron Smith, Troy Dye and Ryan Connelly. Asked after the game what he thought of the team's overall linebacker play, Zimmer said, "Not much, honestly."

Smith played his first game since sitting out all of last season following open-heart surgery. He was in for 12 plays but was done for the day with 14:07 left in the second quarter, when he suffered a concussion while blocking Broncos fullback Adam Prentice.

Asked after the game if Smith's injury was serious, Zimmer said, "I don't know. All concussions are pretty serious."

BRIEFLY

With veterans Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson, Chad Beebe and Dede Westbrook sitting out, none of Minnesota's young receivers distinguished themselves. K.J. Osborn had two catches for 15 yards and rookie Ihmir Smith-Marsette two for 12. ... Nwangwu, Osborn and Smith-Marsette all returned kicks. Osborn did the best, averaging 25.5 yards on two returns. ... Abdullah was back for both of Denver's punts, returning one for eight yards and fair-catching another. ... With 90 players on the roster, the Vikings must be down to 85 on Tuesday, the first cut day. If wide receiver Blake Proehl (knee) is placed on injured reserve, four players will need to be let go.