J.R. Smith backtracks on mindset at end of Game 1: 'I can't say I was sure of anything at that point'

Game 2 of the NBA Finals cannot come quick enough for J.R. Smith.

His now-infamous blunder of running out the clock with the game tied instead of giving the Cleveland Cavaliers a chance to take the lead over the Golden State Warriors at the end of regulation in Game 1 is the story that won’t quit.

J.R. Smith changes story after time to think about Game 1

With two days off between Games 1 and 2, Smith has had extra time to linger over the incident and has changed his tune about what he was thinking — or not thinking — when he dribbled away from the basket.

After the game, Smith said he knew the game was tied.

On Saturday, he had a different story.

JR Smith on whether or not he knew the score at the end of regulation: “After thinking about a lot the last 24 hours…I can’t say I was sure of anything at that point” pic.twitter.com/FJovbweZFz — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 2, 2018





“After thinking about it a lot the last 24 hours, or however many since the game was over, I can’t say I was sure of anything at that point,” Smith said.

That seems as close to an admission as we’re going to get from Smith that he thought the Cavaliers had the lead.

He also admitted that he “might have” said as much to LeBron James on the court.

JR Smith was asked if he told LeBron he thought the #Cavs were up at the end of regulation in game 1: "I might have said that" pic.twitter.com/G4EOHoMESR — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 2, 2018

Story Continues





It seems in Smith’s and the Cavs’ best interest to try to put an end to this story and move on to Game 2. This is probably his best effort at doing so.

