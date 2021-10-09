Tiger Woods sighting? Photo indicates Tiger is back on the golf course watching over son Charlie, club in hand

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Raiders won’t have cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen (foot) and Damon Arnette (groin) on Sunday. They were ruled out Friday, coach Jon Gruden said at his news conference. Nate Hobbs will start opposite Casey Hayward at corner. The Raiders also will have Amik Robertson, Keisean Nixon and new signee Brandon Facyson, who joined the team from [more]