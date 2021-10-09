Tiger Woods sighting? Photo indicates Tiger is back on the golf course watching over son Charlie, club in hand
Is the GOAT closer to a return than we all think?
Is the GOAT closer to a return than we all think?
South Korea's Ko Jin-young carried a two-stroke lead into the third round of the fog-hit LPGA Founders Cup after the darkness-halted second round was completed Saturday morning.
It's his first college tournament.
Broadcaster Kate Abdo has expressed dismay at veteran promoter Bob Arum using “entirely inappropriate language” in attacking her handling of a Tyson Fury press conference.
Last week, Matthew Wolff said his game "is starting to come around," and less than a week later, he turned another corner.
Sports Seriously: Bob NIghtengale, Andy Nesbitt and Gabe Lacques debate if Tony La Russa's experience can help a young White Sox team beat the Astros in the ALDS.
Tucker drives in 3 in ALDS Game 2 win over White Sox
Jin Young Ko is in control once again at the Cognizant Founders Cup, even as fog wreaks havoc on the tournament schedule.
The Browns add Lee back to the active roster after releasing him earlier this week
Daniil Medvedev says that even strangers want to buy him dinner since winning his first Grand Slam, but the Russian tennis star is still hungry for more success.
Here's everything you need to know for the third round of the Shriners Children's Open.
After missing out on the FedExCup Playoffs last season, Rickie Fowler missed the cut by a shot Friday at the Shriners Children’s Open.
The Hurricanes hung tough with Detroit, made it close in the second, but ultimately fell in Game 5, 2-1. Still, just five years after relocating, the Canes had been to the Final.
LSU drops COVID-19 protocols for Tiger Stadium
Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal is one of the 20 highest-paid players for the 2021-22 season. Heres exactly where he stacks up.
Pebble Beach opens new restaurant at Tiger Woods' golf course
The Raiders won’t have cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen (foot) and Damon Arnette (groin) on Sunday. They were ruled out Friday, coach Jon Gruden said at his news conference. Nate Hobbs will start opposite Casey Hayward at corner. The Raiders also will have Amik Robertson, Keisean Nixon and new signee Brandon Facyson, who joined the team from [more]
Michigan basketball lost Isaiah Livers, now a member of the Detroit Pistons, at the four position, leaving room for senior forward Brandon Johns to likely step into the starting role. The Wolverines also saw center Austin Davis, who's playing overseas, depart the program, creating a void at the backup five spot behind sophomore All-America Hunter Dickinson. Playing mostly center, Diabate averaged 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and shot 64 percent from the field while helping Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy to a 21-3 record.
With elimination on the line, the NASCAR Cup Series heads for the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval to bring the Round of 12 to a close Sunday. Prime yourself with what‘s at stake, some history, odds and much more before the Bank of America Roval 400 (2 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). […]
Top plays from Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10/08/2021
Early bragging rights in the Big 12 are on the line as Oklahoma and Texas clash at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas in the annual Red River Showdown.