J.R. Smith, former NBA player who became a college golfer, gets groundbreaking Lululemon NIL deal

J.R. Smith went to the NBA immediately following his high school graduation in 2004. The two-time NBA champion was a first-round draft pick of the New Orleans Hornets, but also played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers during his 16-year career.

After a long and successful career in the NBA, Smith walked on to the North Carolina A&T golf team in 2021. He is currently in his second semester of his freshman year as a full-time student.

According to ESPN’s Nick DePaula, J.R. Smith signed a name, image and likeness deal with Lululemon, a popular activewear brand. Smith is Lululemon’s first male golf ambassador. Smith is not able to wear Lululemon at NCAA sanctioned events, but he can wear Lululemon in the company’s branded advertisements.

OFFICIAL: North Carolina A&T freshman golfer JR Smith has landed a brand ambassador NIL deal with @lululemon.@TheRealJRSmith is featured across lululemon’s latest Golf campaign imagery highlighting their Evolution Polo. pic.twitter.com/AdunlVGDvn — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 18, 2022

Smith has been a hot topic in college sports not only because of his professional basketball career but his willingness to go back to college and earn his degree. Smith signed with Excel Sports Management for NIL representation in January and his agent, Lance Young told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski at the time that many golf apparel and equipment manufacturers were interested in sponsoring Smith.

