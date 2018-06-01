J.R. Smith bungled Game 1 of NBA Finals for Cavs and the Twitter reaction was ruthless

It just had to be J.R. Smith, didn’t it?

Already known for some pretty ridiculous highlights on and off the court throughout his career, the Cleveland Cavaliers guard may have delivered his masterpiece in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

With the game tied at 107-107 and 4.5 seconds left on the clock, Smith grabbed a rebound off a missed free throw by teammate George Hill and proceeded to … dribble the clock out? As a result, the game went to overtime where a visibly (and understandably) deflated Cavs team lost 124-114 to the Golden State Warriors.

Naturally, NBA Twitter was quick to pile on and the memes were strong with this one.

Best reactions from Twitter:













Story Continues









J.R. Smith: "Damn, I messed up but we lost as a team." LeBron: "MF, I dropped 51 points. YOU lost this game by yo damn self." pic.twitter.com/aHUfmiz94h — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) June 1, 2018





Jr is on that henny lol pic.twitter.com/0GBhgXjVyt — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 1, 2018









YOU ONLY HAD TO DRAW WITH TRINIDAD pic.twitter.com/SsfSSLjPqa — Adam Whittaker Snavely (@Snaves) June 1, 2018





a story, told in two parts. pic.twitter.com/XjJwawbAn2 — Madison Hartman (@madhartman) June 1, 2018





Live look at LeBron waiting for JR Smith after the game pic.twitter.com/55Li7iXCtl — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) June 1, 2018





It was at this moment that LeBron realized that his time in Cleveland had come to an end pic.twitter.com/X1TKtLMcn8 — Andy (@_ClutchCity13_) June 1, 2018





When someone asks if you want tacos and then they show up with Taco Bell. pic.twitter.com/ikGWMnpDKF — Taco Truck Throwdown (@FresnoTacos) June 1, 2018





Instant replay of JR Smith and LeBron in the closing seconds of regulation. pic.twitter.com/8qYCv7mBQf — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) June 1, 2018





*everybody blaming JR smith* George Hill: pic.twitter.com/i1Mj350tEj — Jerry Mcfly (@JR1tty) June 1, 2018





It’s okay to be white.

It’s okay to be black.

It’s okay to be Asian.

It’s okay to be Hispanic.

It’s okay to be female.

It’s okay to be male.

It’s okay to be rich.

It’s okay to be broke.

It’s okay to be YOU. But it's NOT okay to be JR Smith in Cleveland tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Z6gAOszTKP — Samuel Grubbs (@SamuelGrubbs1) June 1, 2018





“Can’t miss the game winning shot if you don’t take it” – Jr Smith #NBAFinals2018 pic.twitter.com/CPaY43edIN — SigiLK (@SigiLK) June 1, 2018





Jr Smith: I thought we were up Lebron :

pic.twitter.com/bDrnYGF8rW — MemesandMusic (@Memes4lifebrah) June 1, 2018





The whole Cavs locker room to JR Smith tonight….. pic.twitter.com/OYhfEmXCw5 — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) June 1, 2018





What if JR Smith saw 14 million possible outcomes and this is the only way the Cavs win this series? — Young Gleech (@yoGleech) June 1, 2018





JR is Starlord. — Tatiana King aka The ArchAndroid 18 (@TatianaKing) June 1, 2018





Postgame reaction

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said after the game that Smith thought they were winning – hence the dribbling out of the clock. Meanwhile, Smith said he knew the game was tied and was trying to clear the ball so somebody could call a timeout.

Whatever was going through Smith’s head, it was an absolutely brutal way to lose a game and now Cleveland has to try to regroup for Game 2 on Sunday.

What can we say? J.R. gonna J.R. … We feel for him, but man, that’s a tough way to lose a game.

J.R. Smith lost track of the score at the worst possible moment in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The NBA Twitterverse couldn’t believe it.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Bolt’s perfect Olympic record forever tarnished

• Ugly ‘secret’ of NFL’s ‘alternate’ cheerleaders exposed

• Which first-round QB is already ‘blowing people away’?

• Belichick has perfect answer when asked about ‘fun’

