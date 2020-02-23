A.J. Puk's strikeout of Kris Bryant shows how special A's lefty can be

Allow A.J. Puk to reintroduce himself.

The A's young, hard-throwing left-hander made a cameo at the end of last season working out of the bullpen. He's expected to be a staple of the A's rotation this season, and he gave fans a glimpse of what makes him so special Saturday when he struck out Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant on three pitches to open the A's first spring training game.

AJ Puk started his spring off by retiring Kris Bryant on three straight pitches. pic.twitter.com/DnyylSJBo8 — Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) February 23, 2020

Puk, along with fellow southpaw youngster Jesus Luzardo, gives the A's rotation two potential aces in the making. During his one inning of work Saturday, Puk featured all four pitches in his arsenal -- four-seam fastball, changeup, slider, curveball -- and lit up the radar gun by touching 97 mph.

But it was the punchout slider to Bryant that has people buzzing.

"First one of the year, it was a pretty good one to start out with. I was pretty happy with that," Puk said of the slider, via The Athletic's Alex Coffey.

After coming off UCL surgery in 2018, Puk worked his way back to form last season before getting the call up to Oakland late in the year.

Now, he and Luzardo are ready to be the face of the A's rotation for years to come. If that slider to Bryant was any indication, the Green and Gold are in great hands.

