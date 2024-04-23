J.P. Estrella in spotlight for Tennessee basketball with transfer portal changes

Rick Barnes turned to J.P. Estrella in the biggest minutes of the season for Tennessee basketball.

The freshman forward held his own against Purdue and national player of the year Zach Edey and left Barnes with a lasting impression of what Estrella could be during his career.

“I’m sitting here thinking now maybe we ought to try to use him like Zach Edey because he showed his physicality,” Barnes said on March 31. “We thought that about him. I don’t think he’s ever seen himself as that kind of player.”

Estrella put himself in the spotlight in Tennessee’s season-ending loss. He’s in it even more now having put the idea in Barnes' head of Estrella being capable of being a dominant post player.

The rising sophomore forward is in line for a major role for the Vols next season — and it’s an even more important role after Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka entered the transfer portal.

What J.P. Estrella proved in Tennessee basketball vs Purdue

Estrella played 12 minutes against Norfolk State on Jan. 2. That was the only time he played double-digit minutes until he played a season-high 15 against Purdue in the Elite Eight.

Barnes called for Estrella early in the second half with Aidoo being ineffective and Awaka battling foul trouble. The freshman played almost nine straight minutes, which he capped with an alley-oop dunk that tied the game with less than six minutes to play.

He walked to the bench with a stern expression as he checked out with 5:14 to play.

“Whatever coach wants me to do, I feel like I am going to be able to accomplish it and just get the job done,” Estrella said in mid-March.

That is what the 6-foot-11 Estrella did against the 7-4 Edey, who averaged 25.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-11 Estrella was Tennessee’s best bet against Edey. He said afterward his goal was to stop Edey as best he could. He focused on boxing out and rebounding as best he could.

He played 12 second-half minutes, matching his previous season-high and giving Tennessee a chance to play into its first Final Four in program history.

How J.P. Estrella’s role changed with Jonas Aidoo, Tobe Awaka in transfer portal

Estrella had positioned himself for a great role as a sophomore before his efforts against Purdue. He had shown his high potential against Florida in January and against Saint Peter’s in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

He called those games “high ceiling” games in which he played well offensively and defensively.

“Personally with myself and my confidence,” Estrella said, “I feel like going into next year, it will be a huge factor for me because I know I am going to get so much better over the summer and I know I am going to be the best basketball player I can be.”

Estrella’s role pivoted into even more importance with the decisions of Aidoo and Awaka to transfer. The two veteran forwards dominated the minutes at forward this season ahead of Estrella and his classmate Cade Phillips. Awaka still could return, Barnes indicated, while Tennessee also could opt to pursue a veteran in the post.

As it stands, Estrella is the top post player returning and should be counted on to contribute significant minutes.

Estrella signed with UT as a four-star recruit and the No. 61 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He brings as much offensive upside as any forward UT has recruited under Barnes. That is part of what makes his future exciting after a small role as a freshman. He played in 25 games and averaged 5.0 minutes per game.

Getting there will take building on the confidence in he found in a pair of games and then proved against Purdue. He admittedly had lulls during the season when he wasn’t contributing. He gained the lesson that needs to rely on himself to build his confidence and keep learning.

Tennessee will be counting on it.

“I think going forward he definitely understands what it’s about,” Barnes said.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: J.P. Estrella in spotlight for Tennessee basketball post-transfers