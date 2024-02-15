J.P. Estrella out with leg injury for Tennessee basketball at Arkansas

J.P. Estrella is out for Tennessee basketball at Arkansas with a left leg injury and is day to day.

The Vols forward did not play against Texas A&M on Saturday. The freshman is averaging 4.8 minutes in 17 games.

The No. 9 Vols (17-6, 7-3 SEC) face Arkansas (12-11, 3-7) on Wednesday (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2) in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

J.P. Estrella has carved out a role in SEC play for Tennessee basketball

Estrella did not play in the first three SEC games, but has solidified himself as the third forward on the roster behind junior Jonas Aidoo and sophomore Tobe Awaka. He stepped in and played nine minutes against Florida, which matched his second-most this season. He matched his season-high seven points in UT's 85-66 win against Florida on Jan. 16.

The 6-foot-11 freshman played in five straight games before he did not get in in UT's 85-69 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. He scored two points against Vanderbilt and two against South Carolina.

J.P. Estrella was a highly regarded recruit for Tennessee

Estrella was a four-star prospect and the No. 61 recruit in the 247Sports Composite for the 2023 class. He was one of four players in the class, joining four-star guards Cameron Carr and Freddie Dilione and three-star forward Cade Phillips. Dilione enrolled early in January 2023.

Estrella also took official visits to Iona, Iowa, Marquette and Syracuse. His recruitment picked up in summer 2022 when he landed offers from Duke, Louisville and Kansas.

