J.P. Arencibia on pine tar in baseball: 'most everybody does it'

When Cleveland Indians starter Trevor Bauer directed his ire at the MLB, saying, “there is a problem in baseball right now that has to do with sticky substances and spin rates,” he was referring to pine tar and the debate in the game surrounding its use.

In his mind, it’s a problem. But for most players (and those retired, too), it’s an important and acceptable tool to assist with one of the most important aspects of game: grip.

“Most everybody does it,” said Yahoo Sports’ J.P. Arencibia about the frequency at which players use pine tar. “If I’m facing a guy who’s throwing in the mid-90s, which it seems like everybody throws in the mid-90s these days, I want that dude to have control of the baseball.”

While there are rules in the MLB stating that you can not apply any foreign substances to a baseball, Arencibia understands that many players still use pine tar — and not to cheat. Pine tar is, for the most part, used in an acceptable manner for grip and control to neutralize the slickness of baseballs that come straight out of the package.

A sport as rooted in tradition as baseball is not one for making drastic changes to the rules. Instead, because so many use pine tar, it appears it will just continue to look the other way.

And ignore it when pitchers bring it up.