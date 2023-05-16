A.J. NFL UPDATE: San Francisco 49ers plan to start OTAs on May 22nd

Detroit Lions cornerback A.J. Parker (41) practices during training camp at practice facility in Allen Park, Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Bartlesville High graduate A.J. Packer is in the process of trying to find his NFL niche with the San Francisco 49ers, which will begin their Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on May 22.

Parker (5-foot-11, 178) is taking aim on his third NFL season. He played the past two seasons, primarily as a nickelback, with the Detroit Lions.

As a rookie (2021), Parker appeared in 13 of 16 games, including seven starts. He spent most of 2022 on Detroit’s practice squad, although fairly early in the schedule the club signed him to play in three regular season games. He returned to the practice squad to finish out the season.

His NFL career stats in 16 games include 61 tackles, seven passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble.

Prior to the NFL, Parker played four years at Kansas State (33 starts, 144 tackles, 24 passes defensed, six interceptions).

In early 2021, he eschewed the opportunity of a fifth year (the COVID extra year rule) to return to Kansas State, choosing instead to begin his pro career.

Detroit signed him May 2021 as an undrafted free agent. Parker then flipped the odds by earning a spot on the Lions’ 54-man roster.

He provided plenty of quality play as a Detroit rookie, being named a starter in seven games.

Parker returned to the Detroit camp in the summer of 2022 to compete for a starting job.

But, after grueling position battle, Parker was waived on the final cut and re-signed with Detroit’s practice squad.

A few weeks later, due to injury-related issues, the Lions elevated Parker back to the roster. After he saw action in three games, Parker ended back up on the practice squad to end the season.

On January 16, 2023, the 49ers signed the free agent Parker to a reverse/future contract.

As of this past weekend, Parker was one of two players listed as a defensive back on the 49ers roster. There are seven other players listed as cornerbacks and seven others listed as safeties.

Parker graduated in 2016 from Bartlesville, where he starred in football, basketball and track. He set the school high jump record (6-foot-10), a mark which stood for more than seven seasons.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: A.J. NFL UPDATE: San Francisco 49ers plan to start OTAs on May 22nd