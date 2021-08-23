A.J. McCarron out for season after suffering torn ACL

Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron has played for numerous teams in the NFL, but has had a difficult time finding his way into the starting role. On Saturday, McCarron took the field with his new team, the Atlanta Falcons, in their Week 2 preseason contest against the Miami Dolphins.

Unfortunately, McCarron had to leave the game early due to a serious knee injury that resulted from a non-contact play. It was later revealed after an MRI, that McCarron suffered a torn ACL and will not be available to return in the 2021 NFL season.

The Atlanta Falcons now must look for a new quarterback to add to the depth chart, as they only have their starter, Matt Ryan, and backup rookie, Feleipe Franks.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover A.J. McCarron as he recovers from this injury and looks ahead to the 2022 NFL season.

