J’Marion Burnette is already recruiting for Auburn

Four-star running back J'Marion Burnette is the newest member of Auburn’s 2024 recruiting class but he is already working to bring some help.

Just 20 minutes after he announced his commitment to Auburn on Friday, he took to Twitter to recruit four-star offensive lineman Jonathan Daniels, letting him know he needs to “Come to the AU and block for me and Walker White.”

Daniels, who posted a video of him running the 100-meter in track, was offered by Auburn on June 20, 2022, and was on campus on Jan. 26 for an unofficial visit.

Burnette wasn’t the only Auburn commit working on Danield, four-star quarterback White tweeted “Facts!!! Need them Big boys!!!” at Daniels.

The Pensacola, Florida native is currently projected to go to Florida State but with Burnette and White on the case, the Tigers have a better chance of landing the 6-foot-3, 280-pounder than they did before.

Daniels is the No. 117 overall player and No. 6 interior offensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 17 player from Florida.

Auburn is still looking for its first commitment along the offensive line in the 2024 recruiting class but does have the No. 18 class in the country after the addition of Burnette.

More Recruiting!

Auburn football's 2024 recruiting class tracker Twitter reacts to Auburn landing four-star running back J'Marion Burnette Auburn football adds fourth commit of the 2024 class Auburn is pushing hard for 4-star WR Cameron Coleman

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire