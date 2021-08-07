J.L. Rice terminal dedicated in Van Wert

Aug. 7—VAN WERT — Rob Randol, a pilot from Huntington, Indiana, flew over to the Van Wert County Regional Airport, to check out the new $1.5 million terminal building which was being dedicated Saturday.

"Terminal's really nice. In fact, we made a comment that we wish we had one as nice as that too," Randol said.

The new terminal building, on the south side of the airport, replaces one that was built in 1939 and it was done solely with donations.

One of the biggest donors was Scott Niswonger, a multi-millionaire businessman who grew up in Van Wert. He was also responsible for helping to fund the Niswonger Performing Arts Center and Franklin Park in Van Wert.

"I learned to fly here ... took my first lesson at 12 years old and as you can see the old building across the 30 by 30 cinder block building does not really represent Van Wert very well. So we led a campaign, got a lot of local people involved to build that 21st-century terminal, not just for private pilots but for business and industry," Niswonger said.

Airport manager Steve Bailey says pilots flying into the Van Wert County Regional Airport will notice some big changes to what they're used to.

"This one here is about 4,600 square feet. When the pilots come in here and they have to spend the whole day, there's really no place for them to go. Now they've got their own lounge. They've got their own shower, a quiet room with a TV," Bailey said.

There are plans in the works to lengthen the runway by another 1,000 feet, making it 5,000 when completed.

That project is still awaiting approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

"We're trying to get new businesses in town and a lot of them have aircraft and so they're looking for the whole package," Bailey said.

The efforts to modernize the terminal haven't gone unnoticed.

"We won Airport of the Year in 2019 for the fact that we raised so much money to put this terminal in, which is a blessing for us. That terminal served us for 80 years and we're looking at this to be able to serve another 80 years and be something everybody can be proud of, the city, as well as the airport, the whole county. It's something that you don't have to hide your head when people fly in," said Fred Fisher, Van Wert County Regional Airport board president.

The J.L. Rice terminal itself is named after Jim Rice.

"Rice was the manager out here in the late 60s through the early 70s. He was a Korean War pilot. He ended up dying in an airplane crash," Fisher said.

Reach Sam Shriver at 567-242-0409.