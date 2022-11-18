A.J. Klein returns, Bills claim LB off waivers

After hopping all around the NFL over the past few months, linebacker AJ Klein returns to Buffalo.

On Thursday, the Bills announced they were awarded Klein off of the wavier wire after he was released by the Chicago Bears earlier this week. The Bears had recently acquired Klein in the blockbuster trade which saw the Bears send linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.

Considering that, Klein, 31, was previously on the Ravens as well. Prior to that, Klein had a short stint with the New York Giants.

The Giants have many former Bills connections there and Klein signed to their practice squad on Oct. 3. Only three days later, Baltimore signed him off New York’s practice squad.

From 2021 to 2022, Klein spent two years with the Bills.

Because of his familiarity with the team’s defensive scheme, he will provide positive depth behind both Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano, who both have dealt with injuries this season. Klein even earned a Defensive Player of the Week Award during his previous tenure while filling in.

Edmunds is currently banged up with a groin injury.

This past spring, the Bills opted to not re-sign Klein after releasing him in a salary cap move. The team ended up selecting linebacker Terrel Bernard at the 2022 NFL draft.

