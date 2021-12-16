A.J. Klein activated from Bills’ Reserve/COVID-19 list

Linebacker AJ Klein is back with his teammates.

The Buffalo Bills activated Klein from their Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team announced that transaction on Wednesday.

Klein was placed on the list on Dec. 6, just hours before Buffalo’s meeting with the New England Patriots.

He went on to miss that game plus the Bills’ recent contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Buffalo lost both contests.

Without Klein, the Bills have called up linebacker Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad as a depth option.

However, Buffalo has mostly just rolled with Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano on defense.

On special teams, linebacker Tyrel Dodson filled in for Klein there. He also took a handful of snaps on defense.

Aside from his stint on the COVID list, Klein had not miss another game for the Bills this season.

