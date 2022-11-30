The Chargers got a last second win over the Cardinals in Week 12 and the work of their punter to help get that result has been recognized by the NFL.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that punter J.K. Scott is the AFC’s special teams player of the week. It’s the first time Scott has taken a weekly award.

Scott only averaged 39 yards on his six punts during the 25-24 win, but four of them left the Cardinals to start drives inside their own 20-yard-line. Two of those punts came in the fourth quarter and keeping the Cardinals pinned deep helped the Chargers buy enough time to come through with the win.

Scott has averaged 43.2 yards per kick this season and he’s now placed 19-of-46 kicks inside the opposition’s 20-yard-line.

J.K. Scott named AFC special teams player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk