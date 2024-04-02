J.K. Dobbins to visit with Chiefs on Tuesday

Running back J.K. Dobbins already had a visit with one AFC West team and now he's meeting with another.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dobbins is in Kansas City to visit with the Chiefs on Tuesday.

Dobbins, 25, is coming off a torn Achilles suffered in the first week of the 2023 regular season. A report from NFL Media last week indicated that Dobbins has been cleared for all football activities.

A second-round pick in 2020, Dobbins had a strong rookie season, rushing for 805 yards with nine touchdowns while averaging 6.0 yards per carry. He missed the entire 2021 season after tearing his ACL during a preseason game but returned to play eight games in 2022 and averaged 5.7 yards per carry.

Dobbins visited with the Chargers last week. Fellow former Ravens running back Gus Edwards signed with Los Angeles last month.

Schefter noted that Dobbins is expected to sign with a new team soon.