J.K. Dobbins touchdown caps Ravens 10-minute drive, Baltimore trails 9-7

The Ravens got down 9-0 to the Bengals early in the second quarter. But they were able to put together a nice response drive to pull within two points in Sunday’s postseason matchup.

Running back J.K. Dobbins caught a short swing pass on third-and-goal from the 2-yard line and stretched the ball to break the plane before his knee hit the turf for a touchdown. Justin Tucker‘s extra point made the score 9-7, Bengals, with 4:53 left in the second quarter.

Dobbins’ touchdown capped a 17-play, 75-yard drive that took 10:03 off the clock. Baltimore converted a third-and-1 and then a fourth-and-1 on the possession. They also got some help when a facemask penalty on Dax Hill on third down inside the 10-yard line gave the Ravens a fresh set of downs.

Though the Bengals forced another third down, they were able to get in the end zone with Tyler Huntley’s pass to Dobbins.

It was just the second possession of the game for Baltimore, as their first ended with a Huntley interception.

