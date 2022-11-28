Running back J.K. Dobbins is getting back on the field.

After undergoing an arthroscopic knee surgery to remove scar tissue related to his previous knee procedure, Dobbins will return to practice in the coming week.

Head coach John Harbaugh said in his Monday press conference that Dobbins will participate “to some degree.”

“I’m not sure exactly what they’ll let him do, so we’ll see,” Harbaugh said.

Dobbins started four games earlier this season but averaged just 3.5 yards per carry. He totaled 123 yards rushing with a touchdown and caught six passes for 39 yards.

As a rookie in 2020, he averaged 6.0 yards per carry.

While Baltimore currently ranks No. 2 in rushing yards, a healthy Dobbins would still be a boost to a unit that has Kenyan Drake, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill.

The Ravens will host the Broncos in Week 13.

J.K. Dobbins set to return to practice this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk