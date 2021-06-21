J.K. Dobbins says he’s ready to help Ravens in any way possible

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best young running backs in the NFL in J.K. Dobbins. He had a phenomenal rookie season and has extremely high expectations for year two.

When asked about what goals he had heading into the 2021 season, Dobbins said that his main goal is to do better than how he did last year.

“Yes, the main goal is to do better than what I did last year. This year, I want to come in, help my team in all ways possible on that field to get to the Super Bowl. It could be receiving, it could be running, it could be, shoot, if we have another ‘cramp-up game,’ [I’d] get out there, throw the ball – things like that – just to help my team win a game. That’s what I’m working towards right now. It’s going pretty great.”

As he enters his second year, Dobbins will most likely see an uptick in usage in multiple different areas, including the passing game. He’s been working hard to become a better pass catcher, but it also sounds like he’s willing to do anything that the team needs him to do as Baltimore starts their quest for a Super Bowl, including throwing the football if the team doesn’t have any available quarterbacks.

Dobbins has the potential to be one of the best running backs in the NFL. He’s shown throughout the offseason that he’s been putting in an extreme amount of work to get better, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see him fully burst onto the scene in 2021.