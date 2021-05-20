J.K. Dobbins responds to ranking on Pro Football Focus’ top RB list

The Baltimore Ravens drafted former Ohio State University running back J.K. Dobbins in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. Despite only having 25 carries through the first six weeks of his rookie season, Dobbins ended the year strong, averaging the most yards per carry among running backs with 6.0 and breaking Baltimore’s rookie touchdown record.

With his strong first year in the NFL, Dobbins showed that he has what it takes to be a great running back for years to come. Entering the 2021 season he has plenty of high expectations, and is widely looked at as one of the better rushers in the league. However, Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus rated Dobbins as the 26th best running back in his recent article ranking the top 32 running backs in the NFL. Dobbins got a hold of the news due to Mark Andrews tagging him in a tweet by former Ravens editor Sarah Ellison after she defended Dobbins.

I just let PFF talk I’m pretty sure none of those guys really know how to grade film 😂🥴 — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) May 19, 2021

Dobbins isn’t sweating his ranking by Monson. He knows what he can do on the football field, and even goes as far as saying that he’s pretty sure that none of the guys at PFF no how to grade film. It’s good that Dobbins tunes out all of the extra talk and hate. He has plenty of supporters throughout the league and throughout many fan bases that know he’ll be a great NFL player for a long time.

In his sophomore season, Dobbins should thrive. He should enter the year as Baltimore’s No. 1 running back, although he’ll split some work with Gus Edwards, who will also be a force in 2021. Dobbins was a player who improved each and every week in 2020, and with another full offseason of training and learning, he should be even better in 2021.