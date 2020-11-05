Is J.K. Dobbins prepared for a bigger role in the Ravens’ backfield? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens were in a unique situation when they were on the clock at 55th overall in April’s draft.

With other more pressing needs on the roster, they made a decision for the future and selected Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins. On its head, the selection was a savvy one to make.

Running back Mark Ingram is 30 years old and carries a $6.3 million cap number next season — the last under contract. Gus Edwards is up for a contract at the end of this season. Justice Hill, a fourth-round selection in 2019, is still an unknown in the backfield.

Dobbins’ selection appeared to be one for the future. But against the Steelers last Sunday, he showed it could be a selection for the present, too.

With Ingram sidelined due to a high-ankle sprain, Dobbins and Edwards took the reins in the backfield. But Dobbins stole the show.

He ran for 113 yards on 15 carries (a 7.5 yards-per-carry average) as his shiftiness and balance in the run game gave the Ravens’ offense a weapon they needed to compliment Edwards. Dobbins’ 15 carries trailed Edwards and quarterback Lamar Jackson’s total by one carry.

“J.K. wasn’t anything surprising to us,” coach John Harbaugh said after Sunday’s game. “He’s going to play well. All of our backs are excellent backs. They all make plays. They all run well when they go out there. So, it wasn’t anything that I think was surprising in any way. We kind of expected him to play well, just like we do the other guys to play well when they go in there.”

Now, it appears Ingram may miss Sunday’s game against the Colts as well. If that’s the case, both Dobbins and Edwards are expected to carry the load in the backfield once again. But with Dobbins’ performance against the Steelers, he could be in line to take a bigger role in the backfield.

“He’s explosive,” Jackson said. “He’s a shifty guy. He’s explosive. He’s what you need in a [running] back, and that’s what we have. We have a lot of great backs, so he’s one of the top ones. But he just has to keep it going. It’s only the eighth game. We need him to do it each and every game he gets the ball in his hands. Just keep it going.”

Through seven games this season, Dobbins’ role hasn’t indicated the Ravens are willing to spring the lead role on the rookie just yet.

He’s fourth on the team in carries with 10 fewer carries than Ingram — even with one less game played. His yards-per-attempt, however, is 6.7 yards-per-carry which ranks first on the team among qualified running backs.

Dobbins has 24 fewer carries than Edwards, and though he’s been more of a threat in the pass game, still doesn’t out-touch Ingram or Edwards.

But with last Sunday’s performance against the Steelers, Dobbins could find himself in line to see a significant role against the Colts. If that goes well, who knows what his role could be for the rest of the season.