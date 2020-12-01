The first signs of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Ravens organization popped up last Monday with word of positive tests that resulted in running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

At the time, the response was that they’d miss that Thursday’s game against the Steelers. It quickly became clear that the issue went far beyond the two backs and the game was postponed three times before being rescheduled for Wednesday night.

Thanks to those postponements, it appears Dobbins and Ingram will be available to play against the Steelers. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Wednesday will be 11 days since their positive tests and the two backs are expected to clear the COVID-19 protocols at that point.

As a result, they’re expected to fly to Pittsburgh on Wednesday to join their teammates. The rest of the team is scheduled to leave on Tuesday. The Ravens also activated four players from the reserve list on Monday, so their roster won’t be quite as thin as it would have been any of the first three times they were scheduled to play.

J.K. Dobbins, Mark Ingram are expected to join Ravens in Pittsburgh originally appeared on Pro Football Talk