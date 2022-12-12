J.K. Dobbins: I’m not all the way me yet, I’m going to keep getting better

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins‘ second return to the lineup this season went a lot better than the first.

Dobbins missed all of 2021 with a torn ACL and ran for 123 yards on 35 carries in four games before being shut down to have another surgery on his knee. He made it back on the field Sunday and ran 15 times for 120 yards and a touchdown in a 16-14 win over the Steelers.

The touchdown came one play after Dobbins broke loose for a 44-yard gain that he said would have been a touchdown if he were all the way back to 100 percent.

“It’s still not me all the way yet and I’m going to continue to get better,” Dobbins said, via the team’s website. “Hopefully those 100-yard games will turn into 200-yard games. I’m going to keep getting healthier.”

The Ravens ran for 215 yards altogether and staying productive in that phase of the game will be vital to playoff hopes for a Ravens team that is dealing with injury issues at quarterback right now.

