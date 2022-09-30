Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins landed on the injury report earlier this week with a chest injury. But after two days of full practice, he’s off the report and is expected to play in his second game of the season against Buffalo on Sunday.

There could be good news for offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley as well, who is questionable for the game. He was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday before he did not participate on Friday.

Stanley said this week that he’s “really close” to returning from the ankle injury that’s kept him out for much of the last two seasons. He initially suffered the injury in November 2020 and played in just Week One last year.

Outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (ankle) did not practice all week and are doubtful.

Cornerback Marcus Peters was listed on the injury report as rest/knee, as he didn’t practice Wednesday. But he was a full participant on Thursday and Friday and is expected to play.

J.K. Dobbins is expected to play, Ronnie Stanley questionable originally appeared on Pro Football Talk