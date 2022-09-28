J.K. Dobbins has a chest injury that limited him Wednesday

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins finally got on the field in Week 3 against the Patriots after a long rehab of his torn ACL. Dobbins, though, injured his chest during the game.

He played 26 snaps but only eight in the second half.

Dobbins had seven carries for 23 yards and two catches for 17 yards against the Patriots.

He was limited in Wednesday’s practice ahead of Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (personal), defensive end Calais Campbell (rest), outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin), offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (ankle), cornerback Marcus Peters (rest/knee) and nose tackle Michael Pierce (biceps) did not practice.

Receiver James Proche II (groin) and offensive tackle Ronnie Staley (ankle) were full participants.

Stanley has played only seven games since 2019, when he made first-team All-Pro.

Coach John Harbaugh said “it could be this week” for Stanley’s 2022 debut.

