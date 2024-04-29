J.K. Dobbins: Chargers are getting a guy that's gonna be healthy from now on

J.K. Dobbins is playing for a new team and the running back is vowing to be more available to the Chargers than he was to the Ravens.

Dobbins ran for 805 yards and nine touchdowns during his rookie season in Baltimore, but tore his ACL in 2021 and then missed nine games in 2022 with further knee issues. He returned to action for the 2022 opener and tore his Achilles after eight carries in that game.

On Monday, Dobbins expressed confidence that the run of injuries has come to an end.

“The Chargers are getting a guy that’s gonna be healthy from now on," Dobbins said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.com.

As the last three years make clear for Dobbins and the last many years make clear for the Chargers, a player only has so much control over whether he can avoid getting hurt. That said, the Chargers would be thrilled if his prediction turns out to be correct.