J.K. Dobbins' best plays from 105-yard game Super Wild Card Weekend
Watch Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins' best plays from his 105-yard game in Super Wild Card Weekend of the 2022 NFL season.
Watch Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins' best plays from his 105-yard game in Super Wild Card Weekend of the 2022 NFL season.
The NFL Divisional Round schedule is set for January 21 and 22
There is a different intensity in the NFL playoffs, starting with wild card weekend. Which teams will punch their exclusive ticket to Super Bowl 57?
The Giants announced the addition of 23 international prospects on Sunday.
While there’s technically one more game left in the first round of the 2022 postseason, we now know when the divisional-round games will be played. After both teams won on Sunday, the Bengals and Bills will play in Western New York next Sunday afternoon. Buffalo finished No. 2 and Cincinnati finished No. 3 in the [more]
Former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy wasn't afraid to tell it like it is after the Chargers' devastating playoff loss to the Jaguars on Saturday.
The Giants won, letting officials off the hook for this egregious call.
Facing fourth-and-long with the season on the line, Kirk Cousins barely threw the ball past the line of scrimmage, earning the ire of Twitter.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
Brock Purdy's historic performance in the NFC Wild Card Game was reflected by the latest PFF grades.
Who the 49ers will play in the NFC divisional round depends on the rest of this weekend's wild-card games.
At halftime, the Seattle Seahawks were confident they would be sending the 49ers home with a loss.
Bengals DE Sam Hubbard covered more distance than any other player this season on his 98-yard fumble return touchdown against the Ravens.
After taking the NFL world by storm, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy couldn't have been more delighted to hear NBA superstar LeBron James gave him a shout-out Saturday.
The 49ers will host either the Cowboys or Buccaneers next Sunday after the Vikings lost to the Giants.
Another team is reportedly deep in the running for Tom Brady's services in 2023.
The Dolphins’ hopes of pulling off an upset of the Bills ended when quarterback Skylar Thompson threw an incompletion on a fourth down late in the fourth quarter, but they cost themselves a chance at a shorter conversion by taking a delay of game penalty before that snap. Running back Salvon Ahmed‘s run on the [more]
The 49ers had a problem holding onto 10-point leads until Kyle Shanahan changed his approach.
As the Ravens prepare to face the Bengals on Sunday night, they’ll do it without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. Saturday on Fox, a former NFL starting quarterback had some pointed words for Jackson. Mike Vick had this to say about Jackson’s reluctance to play with a PCL sprain in his knee: “It’s the playoffs, you’re [more]
See who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would face in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, should they defeat the Dallas Cowboys
Brock Purdy's first NFL playoff start stats highlight Jimmy Garoppolo's flaws in previous postseason contests.