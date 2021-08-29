The MRI results will be definitive. For now, the Ravens have the same concerns that every team has when a player suffers a knee injury that results in the player being carted to the locker room.

Per multiple reports (which are simply reporting the obvious), the Ravens fear that J.K. Dobbins has a torn ACL.

In many cases, physical examination and manipulation of the knee will reveal a potential loss of stability, which helps point to a potential ACL tear. Ultimately, the MRI reveals the final outcome.

If Dobbins is done for the year, Gus Edwards becomes the primary tailback. The Ravens will then have to decide whether to push the depth chart higher or to attempt to sign a veteran, to make a trade, or to pursue one of the players who will be released between now and Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The first name to watch is Todd Gurley. The 2017 NFL offensive player of the year visited Baltimore in June, leaving without a deal.

That possibly could change, soon.

If J.K. Dobbins is out for the year in Baltimore, could Todd Gurley be in? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk