Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins disputed a report about the seriousness of his knee injury this week, saying he will definitely play in Week One and might not even open camp on the physically unable to perform list. But while Dobbins may still play Week One, he is starting camp on the PUP list.

Dobbins was one of six players the Ravens officially put on the PUP list today.

The Ravens also placed left tackle Ronnie Stanley, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, cornerback Marcus Peters, running back Gus Edwards and safety Ar'Darius Washington on PUP.

Players can be activated from the PUP list to the active roster any time before the start of the regular season.

J.K. Dobbins among six Ravens starting camp on physically unable to perform list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk