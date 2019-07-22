J.J. Wilcox tears ACL, will miss season
Safety J.J. Wilcox did not make it through his first practice with the Falcons.
He received the bad news later Monday when medical tests confirmed a torn anterior cruciate ligament, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.
Wilcox spent time with the Jets and Colts last year. He signed with the Falcons as a free agent this offseason.
He was trying to make the roster as a backup safety, competing with Sharrod Neasman, Ryan Neal, Jason Thompson, Parker Baldwin and Chris Cooper. Wilcox now will miss the 2019 season.
Scroll to continue with content