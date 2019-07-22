J.J. Wilcox leaves with injury at Falcons practice

The Falcons are taking things slowly with safety Ricardo Allen as he returns from last year’s torn Achilles and that left an opportunity for J.J. Wilcox to make his case for a roster spot this summer.

That bid suffered a setback at Monday’s first practice of training camp. According to multiple reports, Wilcox had to leave the first practice after going down with an apparent leg or knee injury. Wilcox had trouble putting weight on his right leg and departed with the assistance of fellow safeties Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal after going down during a drill.

Word on the exact nature and severity of the injury has not surfaced at this point.

Wilcox spent time with the Jets and Colts last year. He signed with the Falcons as a free agent this offseason and the veteran is one of several depth options trying to make the 53-man roster in Atlanta. Sharrod Neasman, Ryan Neal, Jason Thompson, Parker Baldwin and Chris Cooper are also in that group.