How J.J. Watt's signing with Cardinals might affect Von Miller's future with Denver Broncos

Mar. 1—J.J. Watt is heading to Arizona.

The pass rusher end and former Houston Texan announced his decision to sign with the Cardinals on Twitter on Monday, agreeing to a two-year, $31 million deal that includes $23 million guaranteed. This is relevant to the Broncos, who have their own star pass rusher to consider keeping in outside linebacker Von Miller.

Miller is entering the final year of his contract, with a club option worth $18 million that the Broncos can either pick up or let go, which would allow Miller to become a free agent this offseason. But one scenario that most believe could be the likely outcome is Miller and the Broncos agreeing to a re-structured and cheaper contract — one that might look similar to Watt's.

Watt and Miller are not only two of the best edge rushers in the NFL — they rank one, two in sacks since 2011 — but they're also near the end of their careers with both turning 32 this month. Most pass rushers that age are not getting paid much more than what Watt will next season, and Miller likely won't take any less than what Watt gets.

In January, Spotrac founder Michael Ginnitti told The Gazette Miller's ceiling was in the three-year, $40 million range ($13.3 million per year), after coming off a season-ending ankle injury. That leaves the Broncos with the question of whether Miller is worth $13 million-$15 million per year. Or would they rather save $18 million and let Miller go?

They have until March 17, when free agency officially begins, to answer that question.