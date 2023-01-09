J.J. Watt's heartfelt gratitude for 49ers fans' unforgettable farewell ovation

Watt voices heartfelt gratitude to 49ers fans after NFL finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

J.J. Watt never will forget the 49ers and their fans.

After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Watt took a moment to applaud the 49ers and 49ers Faithful for the "very classy" standing ovation they gave him.

"You don't have to do that for an opposing player in your stadium when you're going to the playoffs, and I just appreciate them doing that," Watt told reporters postgame. "That was better than I could have expected it to be, certainly from that standpoint.

"I wish the game would have gone differently in many ways, but I'm thankful and grateful, and I'll always remember it, that's for sure."

Watt added that his wife, son and parents were in Santa Clara to witness his final NFL game, and while he can continue to produce on the field -- he had two sacks Sunday -- he is choosing to step away from the game.

The 33-year-old played almost the entirety of the game Sunday before being subbed out at the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter. Once the Faithful knew Watt's day was done, the crowd on hand gave the first-ballot Hall of Famer a standing ovation.

Though the game was in hand long before the two-minute warning, former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the plan was to play Watt "until the wheels fall off."

"It's awesome to watch what he did, then that sendoff -- I've never seen that on a football field," Kingsbury told reporters postgame. "I've seen it in basketball but not on a football field.

"That was special."

Kelvin Beachum, an offensive lineman for the Cardinals, said Watt getting an ovation was "good" for him considering all the latter had done in his 12-year career.

"He's earned it; he's earned the respect from his peers," Beachum said. "It was great to see the 49ers organization recognize him in that way."

Watt's resume is second to none.

He was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, a five-time first-team All-Pro selection, made the second-team All-Pro twice, and led the NFL in sacks twice.

Before the 49ers' matchup with the Cardinals, many players, from Mike McGlinchey and NFL Defensive Player of the Year front-runner Nick Bosa to star running back Christian McCaffrey, all shared what it meant to play against Watt.

Even though his playing days have come to an end, fans can look back at the incredible career Watt has had over the years.

Conversely, Watt can look back at the 49ers Faithful's ovation as a way to put his career into proper perspective.

