Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt missed another practice on Thursday.

Watt is dealing with a calf strain that has sidelined him all of this week. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Wednesday that Watt is day-to-day, but the length of his absence and the possibility of aggravating a soft tissue injury in Week One of the regular season could lead to Watt sitting out against the Chiefs with an eye on the weeks to come.

Tight end Zach Ertz also missed practice with a calf injury on Thursday. Ertz was limited in Wednesday’s practice, so things would seem to be trending the wrong way for him to be on the field this weekend as well.

The Cardinals added a pair of players to the injury report. Wide receiver Rondale Moore (hamstring) and offensive lineman Cody Ford (ankle) were both listed as limited and midweek additions are rarely positive signs for a player’s chances of playing, but further word will likely wait until head coach Kliff Kingsbury speaks to reporters on Friday.

In better news, linebacker Markus Golden (toe) went from not practicing to limited participation. Cornerback Trayvon Mullen (toe) remained out of practice.

J.J. Watt, Zach Ertz don’t practice Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk