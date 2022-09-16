J.J. Watt, Zach Ertz upgraded on Thursday’s injury report

The Arizona Cardinals returned to practice on Thursday and it appears that three of their starters are on their way to returning to action or returning to a regular role.

They released their second injury report of the week Thursday and, after seven players did not practice Wednesday, the number of DNPs was down to only three.

Let’s take a look at the details of the injury report.

Did not participate

WR Andy Isabella (back), WR Rondale Moore (hamstring), S Jalen Thompson (toe)

It would appear that both Isabella and Moore are trending toward not playing.

Thompson’s injury is concerning. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was unsure as to whether he would be able to play. Friday’s participation will matter.

Limited participation

DL J.J. Watt (calf), CB Trayvon Mullen (toe), OL Justin Pugh (neck)

Watt was upgraded after missing all last week and Wednesday. He sounded like a guy expecting to play when he spoke to reporters Thursday. Pugh did, too. Mullen was limited for the second day in a row. Adding his size would be great on defense this week, assuming he knows the defense enough.

Full participation

TE Zach Ertz (calf), CB Marco Wilson (ankle)

Ertz had previously been limited so getting back to full participation suggests that he will not be limited in his playing time on Sunday. He typically plays almost every snap. He played only 39 against the Chiefs.

Raiders' Thursday injury report

Did not participate

RB Brandon Bolden (hamstring)

C Andre James (concussion)

S Tre’von Moehrig (hip)

LB Denzel Perryman (ankle)

Limited participation

CB Sam Webb (ankle)

Full participation

CB Nate Hobbs (back)

