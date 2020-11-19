J.J. Watt: “Where we are can never, ever be acceptable”

Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt wants everyone to know that he does not accept being 2-7.

“I stress that this situation, this feeling, where we are, can never, ever be acceptable in any fashion,” Watt said, via the Houston Chronicle. “I personally don’t think you should ever show up to work happy and excited and joyous when you’re 2-7. I don’t think this should be acceptable for players, for coaches, for fans, for anybody, front office. The message that I stress is find a way to put more work in. The only way to get better at football is to practice football.”

Watt says his teammates are well aware of his feelings on this season.

“I made my feelings known on that,” Watt said. “I tell guys that don’t ever let this be acceptable. That’s the biggest message I like to get across to these guys and to this organization and this city. I’m not going to say you have to live a miserable life, because there’s a lot of things, obviously, that are much more important than football. But when this is your job, when we get paid a lot of money to do it and we take a lot of pride in it, you can never accept this type of situation.”

The 2021 season is the final year on Watt’s contract. His comments raise the question of whether he’d rather be elsewhere next year, rather than accept playing for a rebuilding team.

