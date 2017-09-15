J.J. Watt wasn’t sure his finger was still attached after Texans’ win vs. Bengals

Following his team’s 13-9 win at the Bengals on Thursday night, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt said he wasn’t sure the finger he injured in Houston’s Week 1 loss to the Jaguars will still attached to his hand.

"It was really great until the last three plays and then I was literally adjusting it and feeling it as I was running around and trying to chase that guy on the last play," Watt said of his finger, per ESPN.com. "I'm honestly kind of scared to take my glove off. I honestly don't know what it looks like."

Watt shook off any discomfort his left ring finger was causing him, even during those last three plays. There were no signs of the digit bothering him when he made this emphatic game-clinching tackle on the last play of the evening.









After checking his hand, Watt confirmed his finger is indeed still part of it, "so that's all that matters," he said.

Any injury to their defensive star is enough to give Texans fans heartburn – Watt played in just three regular-season games last season because of back issues – but he’s got 10 days for his finger to heal before Houston’s Week 3 game in New England.

Besides, does anyone really think a finger – detached or not – would keep Watt off the field?