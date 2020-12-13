J.J. Watt uses 346 words to encapsulate Texans’ 36-7 loss to the Bears

What did you think of the defense's performance?

"I mean, I think our performance was embarrassing. That's just the facts of what it was."

What was your mindset when you saw RB David Montgomery score on the first play?

"Obviously wasn't very happy. The last thing you want to do is start the game off with an 80-yard touchdown run on the very first play. So, that was not an ideal way for us to start the game by any stretch."

What did you think of Mitch Trubisky?

"I thought he played well obviously. Play very well. They moved the pocket, got the ball out of his hands extremely fast. We never made him uncomfortable, never once made him uncomfortable. Obviously on the first play of the game, they had an 80-yard touchdown run and there really wasn't a point in the whole day they felt uncomfortable at all. And, so, you're not going to win. He played very well. The played very well."

Not looking for a Jim Mora response, but what does it mean now that there is no chance to make the playoffs?

"I mean, if you're not looking for that kind of response, what can of response are you looking for?"

Just talk about where this team is with that happening.

"I think we had a pretty good idea of that before this game."

Is this defense playing as hard as it needs to? There are times where it seems like you cant stay on the field.

"Stay on the field? What do you mean?"

You guys aren't competitive defensively.

"Oh, yeah, we gave up 36 points today. I agree. We were not competitive. We gave up 36 points."

Can you put your finger on why defensively you don't have any energy?

"No, I cannot. You go out there and try to lay it on the line and do everything you can, and try to put everything you got out there. I mean, obviously giving up an 80-yard touchdown run the first play of the game is not an idea way to start your momentum for the day. But you got to overcome that and go out there and try to make plays, and we did not do that."

What was the game plan for Mitch Trubisky?

"Wanted to stop the run and then get after him and make him uncomfortable. I don't think we did either of those two things."

After you guys kind of continue to have these losses, these type of performances, are you allowing yourself at all to think about the future and sort of where your mind is right now with you the future of this team?

"I'm always thinking about everything. I have a lot of thoughts in my head. There's a lot of hours in the day. I have plenty of time to think about many things. Right now, I'm thinking about what just happened and not happy about it by any close stretch of the imagination."