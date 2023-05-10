J.J. Watt thought about playing for the Packers to finish his career in 2021 but 'fairy tale' didn't materialize

At the time, the script couldn't have written itself any better.

The NFL star coming home to end his illustrious career at Lambeau Field. But this wasn't Hollywood and it wasn't meant to be for J.J. Watt and the Green Bay Packers.

"Sometimes, things just don’t materialize," Watt said Wednesday about joining the Packers in 2021, keeping the closest details to himself, during an interview with Adam Schein of the Rise and Schein Podcast. "Sometimes, things don’t happen the way that fairy tales are supposed to happen."

The conversation with Watt, who retired from the NFL after last season, turned to the wild offseason two years ago when the Wisconsin native was suddenly a free agent for the first time, after spending the first 10 years of his career with the Houston Texans. It appeared every franchise was seeking the services of the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

He posted a video to his social media accounts on Feb. 12, 2021, that he and the Texans were mutually parting ways. That set off a 2½-week frenzy of rumors and speculation on where he would next play.

Watt appeared to be enjoying every minute of it. He had everyone guessing through a series of cryptic social media posts. Everyone seemed like they knew the contenders. Would it be Buffalo? Cleveland? Tennessee? Would he join the Pittsburgh Steelers and play with his brothers for the first time on an NFL team?

Or would the Pewaukee High School graduate come home and play for his boyhood team, the Packers, which even were labeled as a front-runner at one point by an ESPN reporter.

"There’s certainly a part of me that thought about that," Watt, 34, recalled about joining the Packers.

Watt, of course, signed with the Arizona Cardinals for $31 million over two years, a figure no doubt well above what the Packers would have offered. Had Watt stayed in Houston, he was due $17 million in 2021.

So, what happened with the Packers?

"There's a story for another day," Watt first said on the podcast. "I can’t share. That’s a story for like a memoir someday."

Pressed for the story now, Watt provided a glimpse from his point of view.

"There was certainly a thought for that," he added again, about playing for the Packers. "Sometimes, things don’t materialize in a way it’s all — gonna you know. Sometimes, it just doesn’t materialize."

Watt played two seasons in Arizona. He suffered a major shoulder injury in 2021 and was limited to just seven games, though he made an improbable return — when he had surgery it was thought to have been season-ending.

He returned to full strength in 2022 and played in 16 of the team's 17 games, posting 12½ sacks and 36 total tackles in a season that brought back flashes of the player who was one of the game's most dominant forces on the defensive line. His final game was vintage Watt: two sacks, five tackles, including three for a loss, and a pass deflection against the San Francisco 49ers.

Watt will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028.

