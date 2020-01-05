J.J. Watt after Texans’ win: That’s why you take the risk

J.J. Watt‘s sack of Josh Allen in the third quarter ignited the Texans to their largest postseason comeback in team history. His comeback helped in the Texans’ comeback.

The sack was the defensive end’s first since Week Five, three games before he tore a pectoral muscle.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“That was a big play in the game because the crowd really helped us in the fourth quarter there,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said, via NFL.com. “The crowd was into it. J.J. got the crowd going.”

When the Texans placed Watt on injured reserve, it was presumed his season was finished. But he returned to practice Dec. 24 after missing eight games.

The Texans put him back on the 53-player roster Tuesday.

Watt played 16 of 36 snaps in the first half, per NFL.com, and 34 of 44 in the second half and overtime.

Watt had one tackle, one sack and two quarterback hits.

“It’s incredible to be back out there with the guys,” Watt said. “That’s why you do it. That’s why you take the risk. That’s why you put in the work. That’s why you do the rehab. You do all of it for those moments — to be out there with the guys, to be part of the team, to try and help the team win, to try and create that spark. There are a lot of people that were questioning it or calling me crazy or telling me I shouldn’t be doing what I’m doing. But nobody knows what those feelings feel like, and nobody knows what it’s like to be part of a group of guys like we have in that locker room. So quite frankly, I don’t care what anybody else says. I did it for those moments right out there, and it was a hell of a feeling.”

Watt said he was “very pleased” with the way his pectoral muscle held up and was “shocked” at how good he felt after 50 snaps.