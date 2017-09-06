J.J. Watt, Texans seek to “put a smile on the city’s face” Sunday

Houston’s rebuilding will continue over months, if not years, after Hurricane Harvey left unprecedented rainfall in its wake. But its sports teams have given the city a lift this week: The Rockets will sell to local restaurateur Tillman Fertitta; the Astros’ new pitcher, Justin Verlander, allowed only one run Tuesday night in his debut with the team; and J.J. Watt‘s online fundraising effort crossed the $27 million mark.

Now, the Texans will try to do their part on the field when they host the Jaguars at NRG Stadium.

“This is so much bigger than a game, but for three hours on Sunday we want to take people’s minds off everything that’s just happened,” Watt said, via Mark Berman of Houston’s KRIV. “I know for a fact that our guys are going to give every single thing that we have to make sure we put a smile on the city’s face and give them something to cheer about for three hours.”

Watt has not played a regular-season game since Sept. 22, 2016. He underwent another back surgery after that game, ending his season.

But Watt has no concerns as he attempts to become the first player in NFL history with four NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.

“I do not [have any concern about his back],” Watt said. “Any of those concerns were handled in OTAs and training camp and in the preseason snaps that I did get. I’m going into this game extremely confident. I’m going into this game with a ton of energy, with a ton of excitement, and I feel very, very good where I’m at.”