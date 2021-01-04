J.J. Watt sums up the Texans’ 41-38 season-ending loss to the Titans in 457 words

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt fielded questions as he always does after a game. Even though the Texans lost 41-38 in another heartbreaker, their eighth one-score loss of the season, Watt spent 457 words to describe the loss and previewing the offseason.

Could you talk about the end of the game? Does that sum of the season?

“Yeah, I mean, obviously we've unfortunately had quite a few of those this year," Watt said. "I mean, you're in a position where you have a chance to win, offense drives down the field, 18 seconds left on the clock and you imagine that you're going at worst into overtime, and that happens.”

Could you talk about Derrick Henry and what allows him to have such long runs?

“I mean, they did a great job," said Watt. "He's a good running back, obviously. He's a great running back. He's a great running back. He's big, he's fast, he's powerful. He does a good job. They do a good job with the scheme, and he's very good, and we obviously did not do enough to stop him today. One of those was on me, and I take full responsibility for that. But he had a great game, obviously.”

What do you think of the way Deshaun Watson performed?

“Yeah, he played very well," Watt said. "I mean, he's a great quarterback. He's going to continue to be a great quarterback and improve even more and be even better. I'm excited to watch his growth continue.”

What were your emotions when you saw that field goal carom off the upright and go in?

“I mean, disappointment. It's just — there's not much else there," Watt said. "More disappointed in the previous play, obviously. And more just disappointed in general.”

What does it mean to play a full 16 games? How do you feel physically?

“I mean, completing 16 games doesn't mean anything if you are 4-12," Watt said. "It doesn't really mean anything. I mean, I physically feel fine.”

What is it about Ryan Tannehill that he can come through in the clutch?

“I think he's a great player," said Watt. "I think he's done a great job. I think obviously getting out of Miami, getting to Tennessee, getting in the right situation with the right staff and the right guys around him has really benefitted him immensely, and I think that he's thriving in that atmosphere and environment, and I think that he's doing exactly what they ask him to. Obviously he's got a great running back who they can run with, and then they work play action off of it, and then if he needs to drop back and throw, he can, or if he needs to run in the zone read or if he needs to scramble on a play, he can. He's a very good player, and he's in a good situation.”

Did you allow yourself to consider you played your last game with the Texans?

“Yeah, I mean, I've certainly considered it," Watt said. "Who knows. Like I said this week, there's too many unknowns to really know. But if it is, I really — it's unfortunate that it wasn't in front of a full stadium and all the fans, and it's unfortunate it wasn't a win, it's unfortunate it was in this type of a season. But who knows. Like I said, there's a lot of unknowns. But I think this city knows, I hope they know how I feel about them and how thankful I am. I've tried to do everything I possibly can and give everything I possibly have.”

How would you describe the way the defense played this year?

“That's a setup question," said Watt. "Terrible. We played horrendous. That's pretty obvious.”