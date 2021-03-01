J.J. Watt signs with Cardinals and other notable Arizona free agent signings since 2000

2003 — RB Emmitt Smith

(Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

The NFL's all-time leading rusher was released and allowed to continue his storied career elsewhere. Smith played two seasons for the Cardinals, collecting 1,193 yards and 11 touchdowns on 357 carries in Arizona.

2004 — DE Bertrand Berry

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Berry signed as a free agent in 2004 after spending 1997-99 with the Indianapolis Colts and 2001-03 with the Denver Broncos. Berry earned a Pro Bowl his first season and provided Arizona with 40 sacks and 11 forced fumbles in 72 games.

2005 — QB Kurt Warner

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The "washed up" former Super Bowl MVP signed a one-year contract with Arizona, and went 2-8. However, the club signed him to a three-year extension in the offseason, and he led the Cardinals to a Super Bowl appearance at the end of the 2008 season.

2006 — RB Edgerrin James

Edgerrin James Cardinals

(Chris Morrison-USA TODAY Sports)

James signed a four-year, $30 million contract with Arizona, and he produced consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons for the Cardinals his first two seasons. In 2008, he was along for the ride with 514 rushing yards through 13 games as the Cardinals made the Super Bowl.

2010 — OLB Joey Porter

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Porter had a couple good seasons with the Miami Dolphins, but signed a three-year, $24.5 million contract with the Cardinals. In his 21-game stint with the Cardinals, Porter collected 6.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 66 combined tackles.

2013 — DE John Abraham

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Not exactly a spring free agent signing or a spring chicken, Abraham signed with the Cardinals on a one-year deal during training camp. The 35-year-old provided 11.5 sacks for Arizona playing predominantly as an outside linebacker. The Cardinals didn't make the playoffs, but generated plenty of optimism about the Bruce Arians era with a 10-6 finish.

2015 — G Mike Iupati

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals run game was dominant in 2014, but got even better with the addition of former San Francisco 49er Iupati, who signed a five-year, $40 million deal with Arizona. The Cardinals appeared in the NFC Championship Game at the end of 2015, and Iupati gave them 39 good starts over four seasons.

Story continues

2015 — DT Corey Peters

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals figured one way to get deeper into the playoffs was to address both trenches. Peters signed a three-year contract with the Arizona, and the Cardinals made the conference title game at the end of 2015. Peters has given Arizona 26 tackles for loss, but as seen above, has trouble covering quarterbacks out of the backfield.

2019 — LB Jordan Hicks

Oct 20, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate (15) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals safety Deionte Thompson (35) and middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals beefed up their linebacking corps with the signing of Hicks to a four-year, $36 million contract. In two seasons, Hicks has given the Cardinals 268 combined tackles, 1.5 sack, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 32 games.

2021 — DE J.J. Watt

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Watt signed a two-year contract with the Cardinals on Monday, and he doesn't have to be the man; he can just be a part of a ferocious defense that was already in place. The Cardinals are hopeful they can get one more season of peak J.J. out of the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

1

1