J.J. Watt signs with Cardinals, emphasizing Seahawks needs along the offensive line

J.J. Watt signs with Cardinals, emphasizing Seahawks needs along the OL

The Arizona Cardinals have won the J.J. Watt sweepstakes. Watt announced the news himself via Twitter on Monday. He'll be reunited with former Texans teammate DeAndre Hopkins and join forces with Chandler Jones on Arizona's defensive line. Ian Rapoport reported that it's a two-year, $31 million deal with $23 million guaranteed.

Arizona's touted pass rush duo emphasizes the Seahawks need to improve along the offensive line, particularly at left guard and center. Those needs existed before Russell Wilson publicly put pressure on the organization to get him better protection.

Seattle was lucky to avoid Jones all together in 2020 due to injury. The same goes for 49ers stud edge rusher Nick Bosa. Those two will presumably be back in 2021, and now Watt has been added to the division. Throw in Aaron Donald and the Seahawks will play six games against elite pass rushers.

It's common thought to construct your roster in order to win your division, and now we will find out whether or not the Seahawks subscribe to that notion. Seattle has regularly been in the bottom of the league in terms of spending along the offensive line over the last seven seasons. They'll have to get creative with minimal cap space and only four 2021 draft picks as things stand right now.

This was always going to be a critical offseason for the Seahawks, a team with an ambiguous championship window, and the pressure facing John Schneider and Pete Carroll seems to be mounting by the week.