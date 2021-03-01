Breaking News:

J.J. Watt is signing with the Arizona Cardinals; deal is reportedly for 2 years, $31M.

J.J. Watt signs with Arizona Cardinals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

J.J. Watt has put some quarterbacks out of business and now the great defensive lineman is going to send some football reporters to the sidelines.

Watt broke the news himself Monday that he is signing with the Arizona Cardinals.

The details:

Watt was released by the Houston Texans after 10 seasons and 101 sacks.

There will be a familiar face in the locker room for Watt.

The Texans, by the way, face the Cardinals in 2021. In Arizona.

Recommended Stories