J.J. Watt to sign with Cardinals; contract reportedly is for two years

New 49ers nemesis: Watt announces he's signing with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are adding another former Houston Texans star, and no, we're not talking about Deshaun Watson.

J.J. Watt announced Monday morning on Twitter he is signing with the Cardinals. Watt's contract is for two years and worth $31 million, a source told NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

The #AZCardinals are giving JJ Watt a 2-year deal worth $31M with $23M guaranteed, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2021

Watt, who turns 32 years old later this month, is a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year, five-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection. The defensive end played in all 16 games last season and recorded five sacks, 17 QB hits, 14 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

In Arizona, he will have much more help and shouldn't be double-teamed as much. He'll line up on the same line as defensive end Chandler Jones, who had 19 sacks and eight forced fumbles in 2019.

This of course could present a big problem for the 49ers, especially if they don't bring back left tackle Trent Williams. Whoever plays QB for the 49ers needs to stay on his feet, and a team in their division just added one of the best pass rushers in NFL history.

Watt has 101 sacks in his 10-year career. The NFC West just keep getting stronger as the 49ers look to get back to the Super Bowl as soon as this upcoming season.

