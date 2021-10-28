J.J. Watt’s shoulder injury includes torn labrum, rotator cuff, biceps

The Arizona Cardinals have lost defensive end J.J. Watt potentially for the rest of the season, as he needs surgery to repair a shoulder injury he sustained on Sunday against the Houston Texans in Week 7.

It isn’t a simple shoulder injury and it appears nearly impossible for him to return before the season’s end, even if the Cardinals can make a run deep into the postseason.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Watt’s injury is actually a cluster of injuries and tears.

He did more than simply separate his shoulder. In addition to that, he tore his labrum, tore his biceps and tore his rotator cuff, and he played with those injuries, or at least played on the initial injury, leading to the more severe issues.

While he has had quick recoveries in the past, it seems highly unlikely he will be able to pull off something this unlikely.

The Cardinals begin the rest of the season without him Thursday night in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers.

This will make the fourth time in the last six seasons that Watt will end up on injured reserve.

If this is the end of his season, he finishes with 16 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, 10 QB hits, a forced fumble and two pass breakups.

