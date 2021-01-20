J.J. Watt shares funny story about Philip Rivers following QB’s retirement

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday after 17 illustrious seasons.

There will be plenty of reactions to come about Rivers and his career in the league, one that was filled with plenty of enthusiasm for the game. There will also be stories like this from Houston Texans edge rusher J.J. Watt.

Watt tweeted a funny story on Wednesday morning recapping just what it was like to play against the veteran quarterback.

I’ll never forget lining up for a play and Phil pointing to one of our linebackers and telling him he was lined up wrong based off the blitz we were about to run and being 100% correct about it haha. One of the smartest I’ve ever played against and a hell of a competitor. https://t.co/1AZxyvDafu — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 20, 2021

It isn’t clear whether the story is from Rivers’ time with the Chargers or the Colts, but it’s relevant given that the quarterback didn’t change much at all throughout his career.

This is a simple way of showing what Rivers brought to the field every week. His fiery competitiveness often led to plenty of trash talk between the hashes, which apparently includes telling a linebacker how to do his job correctly.

Rivers rides off into the sunset on his own terms while also giving the Colts a full offseason to prepare for his replacement.

Though he was only with the Colts for one season, it was pretty memorable one and it wouldn’t be a surprise if more stories like this popped up.