J.J. Watt says it’s “awesome” to see brother Derek on this week’s scouting report

Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt will line up against his brother, Chargers fullback Derek Watt, on Sunday, and it’s an experience unlike any he’s had before.

Watt said preparing to face Derek is unlike any other opponent.

“It’s very surreal,” he said. “Just being in a meeting and see him on the scouting report, putting on the film, and it’s just like every other week and you’re watching film, but all of a sudden it’s your brother on the film instead of just a fullback. It’s very cool. I’m not going to try and act like it’s not exciting or anything. It’s awesome. We literally played football in the backyard and the front yard and dreamt about playing in the NFL, so this is going to be very special.”

Watt has never played against Derek before, or played against his other brother, Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt. Sunday will be special for him.